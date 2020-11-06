Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 4

Did Clare quit or was she pushed out?

16 of her remaining men questioned her true motives on The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 4 as her relationship with Dale continued to intensify.

Meanwhile, Chris paid a visit to Clare and admitted that she had changed the fabric of the series.

Tayshia emerged from the pool and kicked off her search for love, but where did that leave Clare?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.