Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 1

Did Liz manage to take down Red?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1, things got deadly when Liz enacted a dangerous plan with her mother that could change everything. 

A Secret Plan -- Tall - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1

Was Liz being played?

Meanwhile, Red and the Task Force worked a case that put them in the crosshairs of a deadly criminal. 

With details spilling out about what Red's past looked like, the Task Force had to choose a side. 

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1 Quotes

Cooper: Your allegiance has to be to us, not her. Can you agree to that?
Liz: Yes, I can.

I need you to focus on Roanoke, not on me. Can you do that?

Red [to Liz]

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1 Photos

Blast From the Past - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1
Close Friend - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1
Red's Confidant - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1
New to the Struggle - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1
Boss With a Headache - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1
New Foes - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1
