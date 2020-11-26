Watch The Conners Online: Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery

Did Darlene make the right call?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 4, she tried to get close to her manager at Plastic Wellman's. 

Jackie and the Giraffe - The Conners Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, things took a turn when Becky learned a surprising secret about someone close to her. 

Elsewhere, Louise's brother tried to win over Jackie by making a thoughtful gesture. 

What did it mean for the family?

The Conners Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Darlene: What do you think they pay supervisors?
Becky: They drive cars that are painted all one color, so more than us.

I made it very clear that I’m a damaged, self-loathing mess, and he should run for his life, and suddenly there was a horse with a liver tumor and he ran out.

Jackie

Neville and the Chicken - The Conners Season 3 Episode 4
Jackie and the Giraffe - The Conners Season 3 Episode 4
Darlene Has a Friend - The Conners Season 3 Episode 4
What To Say - The Conners Season 3 Episode 4
All Smiles - The Conners Season 3 Episode 4
Company For Dinner - The Conners Season 3 Episode 4
