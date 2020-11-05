Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Darlene make the right move?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 3, she isolated herself from her co-workers at Wellman Plastics. 

Dan Has a Point To Make - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7

Unfortunately for her, everyone started to think she was an elitist snob. 

Meanwhile, Louise taught Harris an expensive life lesson, but did she cross a line?

Elsewhere, Jackie invested everything into the Lunch Box and worried that she would lose everything. 

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
The Conners Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Ben: How painful is it to just be friendly?
Darlene: Boy, you don’t know me at all.

Well, you’re 18. You’re old enough to make your own choices that will cripple you for the rest of your life.

Louise

