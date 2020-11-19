Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Becky and Emilio come to an agreement?

The young couple bickered on The Conners Season 3 Episode 4 when Beverly's Rose's birthday arrived.

They wanted to have the best party, but they couldn't agree on the theme.

Meanwhile, Jackie was pursued by someone who wanted to be more than friends.

How did the family feel about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.