Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Claire, Shaun, and Alex manage to find the right candidates?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 3, several new wannabe residents arrived, but there was not enough jobs for all of them.

Meanwhile, Shaun and Park met with Andres to discuss a difficult surgery on a minor.

Elsewhere, Shaun insulted Lea while discussing the pros and cons of a controversial surgery.

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.