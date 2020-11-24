Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 4

at .

Did Shaun and Lea break things off again?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4, things took a turn when Shaun asked Lea to move back into the apartment. 

An OBGYN Consult - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4

With their relationship on the rocks, they had to assess whether it was working for them. 

Meanwhile, Morgan and Shaun tried to help a pregnant patient with twins. 

The case made them question what was right and what was wrong. 

Watch The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

Woman: What does that mean, Dr. Murray?
[After Shaun points to his name badge]
Morgan: Is your vision blurry?
Woman: A little, but I'm just tired.
Morgan: Could be pre-eclampsia.

Claire: Ugh. Morgan needs me to go in ASAP.
Lim: You think she shouldn't page you? You figure she can handle it just because she used to be a surgical intern?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4 Photos

Surgical Intervention/Horizontal - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4
An OBGYN Consult - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4
Pregnant With Twins - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4
Surgical Intervention - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4
A Pregnant Patient - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4
Claire Helps Out - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 4
  3. The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 4