Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Shaun and Lea break things off again?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4, things took a turn when Shaun asked Lea to move back into the apartment.

With their relationship on the rocks, they had to assess whether it was working for them.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Shaun tried to help a pregnant patient with twins.

The case made them question what was right and what was wrong.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.