Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 4

Did the series manage to predict the future?

On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 4, the annual Treehouse of Horror event kicked off and it poked fun at the 2020 Presidential Election.

Meanwhile, Lisa found herself getting close to someone with a connection to Spiderman, taking her into the Spider-Verse.

Elsewhere, a birthday for one of the kids threatened to be derailed by all of the horrors in the world.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.