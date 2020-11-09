Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 5

Did Homer leave his family behind?

On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 5, a femme fatale from his past arrived in Springfield with the aim of luring her former flame back into her arms.

Ned had immediate questions, but did he bother Marge with them?

Meanwhile, Marge and the kids went on a seaside vacation and found themselves questioning their lives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.