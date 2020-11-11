Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 3

at .

Did Jack and Rebecca change their thoughts on parenting?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3 picked up in the past, with the parents questioning everything they thought they new when the big three reached a certain age. 

Preparing for Puberty - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Kevin and Madison navigated their engagement as they reached very different stages in their respective careers. 

Elsewhere, Kate and Toby took a big step in their adoption journey, but was it the right move?

Watch This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Beth: There's a lot of teen 'tude up in here.
Randall: One day you've hung the moon, the next you're warding off famine and pestilence.

It's not often that I send parents off with three teenagers who are all going through puberty at the exact same time. Good luck.

Doctor

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

Homeschooling Her Kids - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3
Teenage Randall - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3
Enjoying Her Daughter - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3
Talking With the Doctor - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3
Talking With The Doctor/Tall - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3
Parent of Teenagers - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Season 5
  3. This Is Us Season 5 Episode 3
  4. Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 3