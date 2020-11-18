Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Kevin manage to get through to his new boss?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 4, Kevin's new movie director did not want to take his feedback on board. 

Meanwhile, Jack and Rebecca struggled to sleep train their babies, and it made them struggle to get sleep for work. 

Elsewhere, Malik shadowed Randall at work, but what did he not like about the place?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Rebecca: Jack. Kevin is totally exhausted.
Jack: Of course he's exhausted. He's staying up late doing something he loves. That's the best kind of exhausted.

Rebecca: I'm never leaving this bed. You can't make me.
Jack: I think I got two hours of sleep.
Rebecca: What? A whole two hours? Who are you? I am so tired that I can't remember the name of the guy from the fairy tale who sleeps forever.
Jack: We can't keep doing this. We have to let Kevin cry himself to sleep.

