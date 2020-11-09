Wentworth Miller Announces He Will Never Return to Prison Break

If the heavily rumored Prison Break Season 6 ever materializes, it will be without its leading man.

Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to drop the following bombshell:

He will not return to the series.

Miller revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post in which he responded to backlash he's received of late.

"I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be 'bullied' in this space. I have too much power. 'Delete. Block. Deactivate.' Etc," he wrote.

"But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit."

He went on to address Prison Break.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially."

"Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue)," he added in the post.

"I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)."

"So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry," he sympathizes.

"If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M."

While Dominic Purcell, Miller's co-star, has recently been teasing a sixth season, Miller recently said he had nothing to do with Prison Break.

The actor shared a post about the recent election in which he supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, before stressing that he wanted the people who didn't agree with the post to unfollow him.

He added: "Some of you are here for teases about PB S6.

"I suggest you head over to @disney @foxtv and @dominicpurcell. If anyone can move the needle, it's them. I've got nothing to do with it."

If you watch Prison Break online, you know Miller played Michael Scofield, a man who gets himself incarcerated to break his brother out prison.

The series lasted four seasons before being canceled by FOX, but it was later revived in 2017.

In a 2019 interview, Charlie Collier, Fox Entertainment’s CEO, said that the network had no plans for the show’s return, despite rumors that a sixth season was on the way.

"There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable," he said.

The recent teases from Purcell certainly hinted at a new season, but it appears that it will go on without Wentworth Miller should it return.

Given everything that happened to Michael throughout the series, it's possible Purcell could lead the sixth season, and the lack of Michael could be explained by him living happily ever after with Sarah and his son.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

UPDATE: Dominic Purcell has also ruled himself out of Prison Break Season 6.

Watch his reason below.

