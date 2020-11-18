YOU Season 3 Nabs THESE Actors From Your Favorite Shows!

YOU Season 3 has found Joe's latest obsession.

Per Deadline, Michaela McManus (The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill) has boarded the third season of the Netflix hit in the role of Natalie, Joe's married neighbor.

If you watch YOU online, you know Joe set Natalie as his next obsession at the close of YOU Season 2.

Natalie is professionally and socially successful (which seems to be the norm on this series!), but Joe knows there is more to her than meets the eye, and that explains his decision to pursue her.

Joe has always been intrigued by women who are not who they appear to be. Case in point: Love Quinn, who later emerged as a merciless killer, much like Joe.

But Joe is bonded with Love in that they both created a baby, and thus, have moved to a suburban neighborhood.

Saffron Burrows, who plays Love's mother, has been upped to a series regular ahead of the third season.

Tati Gabrielle (The 100, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is also joining the cast as Marienne, a librarian who is clued up on what is going on in her neighborhood.

She's observant, but is hiding a personal struggle that prevents her from creating a better life for her and her child.

Among the other casting additions, we have Ben Mehl (The Good Wife), Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble), Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Chris O'Shea (Madam Secretary), Bryan Safi (9-1-1), Mackenzie Astin (Homeland), Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil), and Jack Fisher (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

They join the previously cast Shalita Grant, Travis VanWinkle, and Scott Speedman.

Yep, it's a packed cast, but the series typically reinvents itself every year with new people for Joe to take down.

But YOU Season 3 will be very different with both Joe and Love moving to the suburbs.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.