A Million Little Things Round Table: Are You 'Shipping Maggie and Jamie Yet?

How well do you think the show is handling Eddie's disability storyline? What do you like about it, and what, if anything, would you change?

Christine: So far, I think it's doing a good job. It is a massive challenge for Eddie and his family, and they will struggle with some things.

I'm being nitpicky, but I was a little surprised he didn't already have physical therapy scheduled before he left the hospital.

I loved that Eddie had Gary there to help him with his dilemma after being stuck in the chair all day, and then when Gary took Eddie to play basketball. It was great to see how Gary took Darcy's advice and tailored it to what Eddie needed.

Meaghan: They definitely are handling it well. I do almost wish we had seen more of his time after the initial injury, though, and how he was coping with it after the initial shock wore off. While obviously, he is not in the perfect place, I think he is decently far into the grieving process already.

I agree with Christine. He, for sure, would have had physical therapy in place prior to discharge. They would have never let him go home and just figure it out himself.

Eddie: Really? You're going to block a man in a wheelchair?

Jasmine: As I mentioned in my review, there are little things that were cliche and felt dicey for me, though I'm not disabled, so I can't say for certain. But I do appreciate how this series is always conscientious, and I love the elements with Gary and Rome, Darcy too.

Yeah, the therapy thing was weird. I loathed the pee scene, too.

What are your thoughts regarding Darcy's reasoning for not initially helping Eddie? Do you think working together will lead to them getting along?

Christine: I completely understand Darcy's reluctance. As a close friend of Katherine's, I'm sure she heard all of the terrible things Eddie did over the years and then saw how devastated Katherine was when he cheated on her and had a child with someone else.

It's difficult to let go of that anger, even when it is for a friend who has found their way to forgiveness.

Hopefully, this will allow Darcy to see a different side to Eddie and bring Darcy closer to the group as a whole. I really fear Gary and Darcy will break up, and then Darcy disappearing on us. I like Gary and Darcy as a couple, but I also just like Darcy and don't want to lose her, so I'm happy to see her make another connection within the group.

Meaghan: I think you're right, Christine. When it comes to our friends and relationships, we will always take our friend's side. Darcy knows what Katherine has gone through, and she can't just forget that.

However, as someone who works in healthcare, I can tell you whatever company she works for would be livid if they found out she was turning down a case. Gotta get that money.

Darcy: Eddie and I have never really clicked.

Gary: C'mon that's just Ed. When you meet him, you don't want to like him, and then you end up loving him. He's like the Maroon 5 of people.

Jasmine: Darcy made all the sense in the world for me. I would've felt the same, and I also would've caved and helped regardless of my feelings since it does help the person I care about, and it's also the right thing to do. Damn, I hate principles.

I like where Darcy and Eddie are now, and while I doubt they'll ever be real friends, I do think she's the one person who will call him out on his sh!t. I'm also looking forward to Darcy making more connections with the group outside of Katherine and Gary.

Did Maggie overstep with Gary about rushing things, or do you think Gary and Darcy are/were moving too fast?

Christine: Both! Maggie's jab about Colin moving on too fast was a pretty direct dig at Gary and Darcy's relationship, and given that Maggie initially broke up with Gary, it was out of line.

I love Gary and Darcy together, but it does feel like they fell into an instant relationship. I'm happy to see them take a step back and reassess what they both want because that could help them have a more positive, long-term relationship.

Meaghan: Yes, she overstepped. As his ex, she doesn't really get to have unsolicited opinions about his current relationship. She wasn't wrong, though.

For a guy who seems to like things to be fun and casual, Gary sure tends to get serious about someone awfully quick. If he and Darcy have any chance of lasting, they have to start tapping on the brakes a little bit.

Gary: I just want to make sure we're not moving too fast. Because I think you're amazing, and I really want this to work.

Jasmine: I agree with both of you. Yeah, it was both. Maggie was taking a dig, and it was childish.

But Gary did jump into another serious relationship fast. It's almost as if he can only do one extreme or the other. I am glad they slowed things down. Part of the appeal of Darcy and Gary is that it's not a replica of Gary and Maggie.

Sophie and Delilah both were dealing with grieving their fathers and Jon. Thoughts?

Christine: I was a little surprised that Delilah was going to have Miles in the same bed she shared with Jon, but then I remembered she didn't seem to have a problem having sex with Eddie in that bed when Jon was still alive.

But I don't think Delilah is ready for such a serious commitment to someone just yet, and I'm glad she realized that and put the brakes on it now before anyone got hurt.

It's also good to see her making plans to spend time with her father while they can still both enjoy it. Sadly, I think those opportunities are dwindling fast.

As for Sophie, I can see how she might feel that her father's ghost was following her around Harvard. How she might always wish he was there to show her things about the campus or the conversations she wishes she could have with him about the school, and that could be heartbreaking for her.

When her father died, her life changed, and maybe that means going to a different school, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Meaghan: I am so happy that we are getting to see Sophie grieve a little bit. It almost felt like after Jon died, she latched on to Eddie as a father figure to fill that void left behind by him and to avoid her grief.

I have to say I'm actually surprised that Harvard was a possibility for Sophie or even a dream. She never has seemed like the academic type and has always felt more free-spirited. I would love to see her take some time off after high school and find herself.

It was nice to see that Delilah was recognizing that she might be moving too quickly in her relationship. I was freaking out a little when it wasn't clear who she was calling at the end, but I was glad it turned out to be her dad.

Losing a parent to dementia is hard because you're grieving the loss of someone when they are still there. I think this time away with him will be good for her. It will allow her to cherish the time they have left before he progresses further and form new happy memories with him.

Gary: How'd your chair get so far away from you?

Jasmine: Sheesh, Christine, there goes my tea laughing so hard at that bed comment.

But yeah, I do feel that it's too early for some things with Delilah, and I appreciated that she recognized she wasn't ready for that and pressed pause. With her and Sophie, I love how the episode showcased how grief comes in waves.

I also love that it showed how there are different types of it, and Delilah is mourning her father while he's still alive. It was such a relief when she invited HIM to France with her. It's beautiful that they'll have that time together. And, to Meaghan's point, I, too, can see Sophie taking a gap year to find herself.

Regina feels like Rome is shutting her out, and she's grieving by herself, and Rome feels as though he isn't entitled to his feelings because he has to consider Regina's. Do you understand either or both of their positions? How do you think they can get through this?

Christine: They both have valid points. When Regina accused Rome of making her want this baby and breaking her heart, it put a lot of guilt on him. But Rome is hurting just as much as Regina is, and it's time they realize that they are both equally grieving this loss.

They need to start talking to one another again. That Regina took all of the baby stuff and put it in storage without consulting Rome, and therefore he thought she had thrown it all away, but he didn't confront her about it, that shows how far apart they are right now.

That's not healthy for their marriage, and they need to get back on track as a couple before they can be parents.

Meaghan: This rift between them is just going to get worse before it gets better. They both are in the right here. They both have valid feelings about the loss of the baby. The problem is that neither one of them want to listen to or understand where the other person is coming from.

As Christine said, they need to start communicating again. I know that Regina and Rome will come out of this stronger than before, but it is going to take a lot of time to get there, especially if they aren't talking to each other.

Gina: Rome, look at me

Rome: What?

Gina: I don't want that to be fiction. Just talk to me. Tell me how you're feeling.

Rome: What I'm feeling is that I'm not entitled to my feelings. If I acknowledge them, I'm lashing out at you, and if I say nothing, I'm denying myself.

Gina: Alright, I don't want you to deny yourself, but I just want to know what you're thinking.

Jasmine: Agreed. They both have valid points, and they're grieving in different ways. They have to stop shaming and lashing out at each other for not mourning the same way and communicate again. The storage thing drove me nuts.

In some ways, maybe it's a good thing they didn't get a baby just yet because they do need to improve their communication skills and connection before they can parent together. It's not the first time they've had issues talking to each other, but it's the worst yet.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much are you enjoying Jamie and Maggie's time in England? Do you think things will turn romantic, or will they remain platonic?

Christine: I love Jamie and Maggie together. He challenges her and pulls her out of her comfort zone. Jamie is cute as could be, and I love an English accent. Plus, they're fun to watch, so I'm in!

There's definitely some chemistry there, and I wouldn't mind them exploring a romance, but I hope they give it some time before they head down that road.

Meaghan: 10/10. The two have amazing chemistry together. I think right now it is just a friendly chemistry, but I can't say I would be mad if it evolved into more. I wasn't sure how I was going to feel about Maggie being so far away from the group, but Jamie is definitely helping to soften that blow.

Jasmine: I like Maggie better away from the group. I don't know how else to describe it where it doesn't sound mean, but she's thriving in England with Jamie. I love their scenes together, and I didn't expect to at all.

They made me laugh, and they have great chemistry. I can see it remaining friendly or evolving into something else, and I'm good with either decision. Although, like Christine, I would like if it was platonic for a bit before they pull out the inevitable (?) romance.

What was your favorite scene, storyline, or character from the hour?

Christine: I liked that Gary and Rome helped Eddie without coddling him. They needed to help Eddie stop secretly wallowing and find his fighting spirit because he's going to need it to make the most of his new life.

I also appreciated Katherine breaking down because she feels so responsible for Eddie, Theo, and her new law firm. It's a lot to have on her shoulders, and I was relieved when Eddie agreed to the home healthcare worker to take some of the pressure off his wife.

Meaghan: The juxtaposition of the guys playing basketball with Eddie while Theo and Katherine played ping pong. Both were great scenes on their own, but I loved watching them play out side by side. At the core, this show is about relationships between these people, and this was a display of that.

Jasmine: Beautifully said, Meaghan. Yeah, I liked the basketball scene with the guys, especially when they played Maroon 5 on top of it. I loved Jamie and Maggie's fun times in England, and as a tea addict, I cackled at their exchange about proper brewing.

I'm also still obsessed with Darcy. I love her to pieces, so I liked how she explained things to Gary regarding her work and what Eddie was going through, and how she stepped up at the end.

Is there anything else you'd love to discuss?

Christine: "Keep your mind where your body is," great advice that's easy to forget when we're always looking towards the future or the past.

I was a little surprised that Katherine had Theo answer the front door alone. I know she thought it was just a delivery, but that guy could have grabbed Theo and run. I'm glad nothing more serious happened than just a good scare.

Meaghan: Oh my god, yes, Christine. I loved that line. I wonder if we are going to see Maggie bring her expertise to the masses a little more. Between her professional background and her personal experiences, I think she has a lot to offer the world.

We are living in a time where people turn to things like TikTok and podcasts for tips and support regarding mental health, and I think that would be a great avenue for them to explore with Maggie.

Jasmine: Yeah, I got a flutter in my chest when Maggie said that. It's good advice, and it's something we all can appreciate during this time.

And yes, Meaghan, it's funny you mention that. It crossed my mind as well that Maggie could have a podcast of her own. I love that!

