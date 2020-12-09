ABC Picks Up Sitcom Starring Topher Grace, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Caitlin McGee, and Jimmy Tatro

ABC is bringing some big names to its comedy sked in 2021.

The Alphabet network has placed a series order for Home Economics.

The single-camera comedy explores “the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on,” reads the official synopsis.

the series stars Topher Grace,Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata.

Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain also star.

The series was penned and executive produced by Michael Colton Colton and John Aboud.

Grace executive produces in addition to starring, along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company.

Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company will co-executive produce. The series is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature.

The series order marks an unusual year for new broadcast series as many of them were forced to halt pre-production and early production on their pilots due to the pandemic.

The network has comedies Work Wife and Kids Matter now still in contention.

Work Wife is a comedy inspired by the real-life partnerships of Live With Kelly & Ryan co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Kids Matter now is a multi-camera comedy about a diva boss.

ABC went straight-to-series on Call Your Mother and Rebel earlier this year due to the pandemic, ordering both without formal pilots.

The network's other new drama, Big Sky, launched last month to middling reviews, but solid viewer interest.

The series emerged as a big success in live + 7, prompting ABC to order a six-episode back order earlier this week.

