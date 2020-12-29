Adam Levine Dashes Hopes of The Voice Return: No, Thank You!

The Voice has had a revolving door of coaches ever since its 2011 debut, with many big-name stars leaving, only to return down the line.

One person who will not be returning to the show is Adam Levine.

Levine was a part of the NBC juggernaut for its first sixteen seasons, but he quit ahead of the 17th season.

A fan asked him about potentially returning to the show, and he shut it down with three little words.

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one fan asked, while Levine replied, “No thank you?”

A second user questioned whether Levine missed Blake Shelton, his former co-star, to which he replied, “Blake who?”

Yep, we're sure he was kidding.

Levine's departure was announced in May 2019.

“[The Voice] went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

“Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life."

"Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is [a] shared experience that is singularly ours."

"We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

"There’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING… What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

Following his exit, Levine explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show what made him leave the series behind.

“I do miss it, but also, I don’t miss how much I had to work,” he said.

“I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever,” he continued.

“Now, I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”

What are your thoughts on his words on the matter?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.