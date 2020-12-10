Anna Paquin Responds to True Blood Reboot News

It looks like fans will be returning to Bon Temps in the near future, but don't expect Anna Paquin to be a part of the rumored reboot.

The actress, who starred as Sookie Stackhouse on all seven seasons, broke her silence about the project on Twitter, and it's quite surprising.

"Well, this is the first I'm hearing about this," she wrote via Twitter after a flurry of users asked her about her thoughts on the project.

The actress later clarified that she's not mad about HBO's reported reboot.

"Not mad, just answering the question that has inundated my feed," the beloved actress responded.

Paquin is not the only person associated with True Blood to claim they have no clue about the project.

Novel writer Charlaine Harris, who brought the world to life, wrote the following on social media:

To my amazement, Variety has announced that a reboot of "True Blood" is in early stages of development at HBO. That's absolutely all I know.

TV Line first reported the reboot, noting that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is shepherding the project.

But the outlet also reported that the creator of the original series, Alan Ball, was poised to return as an exec producer.

Based on Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, the original series focused on telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse Paquin), who encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire.

In addition to Paquin and Moyer, it starred Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, and the late Nelsan Ellis.

The series was a ratings smash for HBO, drawing record audiences for the premium cabler, but the ratings started to come down during its final two seasons on the air.

Given that the original wrapped in 2014, it's bizarre that a reboot is in the works, so soon, especially one that would have little in common with the previous iteration.

