Batwoman Spoilers: A New Hero Rises as Kate Kane Disappears

Batwoman 2.0 is just a few weeks away.

The CW has unveiled plot details for Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1, and it sheds light on the missing Kate Kane, as well as the new hero, played by Javicia Leslie.

Leslie is on board as Ryan Wilder, a brand new character, and will make her first appearance on the January 17 premiere, which is titled "What Happened to Kate Kane."

"As friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit," the official logline for Leslie's debut reads.

"Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society."

It certainly sounds like we're delving straight into the deep end with Ryan as she suits up and takes down a new gang.

"Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane and Luke Fox launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge."

The good news is that it sounds like Alice will still be a pivotal part of the cast. If you watch Batwoman online, you know some of the best parts of the show were when Alice and Kate went against one another.

"At the same time, Bruce Wayne (played by guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of impostors as Batwoman and Bruce square off in the action-packed season premiere."

It's certainly an intriguing hook, especially if these two heroes go against one another.

They will likely have very different views about how the city of Gotham should be saved.

But is this the faux Bruce Wayne Tommy became on Batwoman Season 1 Episode 20? Probably.

Leslie landed the lead role on The CW drama after Ruby Rose announced she was stepping away from the series after its first season.

What are your thoughts on these plot details?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.