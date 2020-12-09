Big Sky Winter Finale Trailer Teases Death, Some Resolution

Big Sky has been a wildly addictive drama since its November debut on ABC.

But the action will pause next week when the freshman drama airs its winter finale.

"Jenny and Cassie feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls," reads the official logline.

"Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee to question her about her husband and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother," it concludes.

The official trailer certainly shows a lot of wild developments, and given how Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4 ended, we should probably expect at least two big deaths.

We know Legarski was about to visit Merilee with a hammer at the conclusion of the most recent episode, so could Cassie find her corpse?

It's also possible that it will be a nice big misdirect, and Merilee will still be in the land of the living because let's face it: we need to see Legarski's reaction when he learns his wife was out dancing with none other than Ronald.

Ronald is also seen in the clip attacking his mother, which is hardly surprising when you consider his mindset during the most recent episode.

His mother is on to him, and he's hardly given her any reason to not suspect him.

Still, we're going to get some resolution in the winter finale, and we get to see Cassie and Jenny opening the container the three were being kept in.

But the big question is:

Will they even be there?

They were set to be shipped off in the dead of night, free of charge, as Legarski and Ronald worried about the cops closing in.

The good news is that the series will only be off the air for a little over a month, with ABC confirming it will be back January 26.

Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Have a look at the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.