Brittany Banks Slams 90 Day Fiance, TLC in Epic Rant

It was a rough season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for Brittany Banks.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online, you know Banks was left questioning whether Brittany would return to Jordan to try to repair her relationship with Yazan Abo Horira.

But the star, who wrapped her first and probably only season on the franchise, was unimpressed with the series and its producers.

"Now that the season is over I would like to say to every person on The Other Way production & editing team you're all garbage ass humans," she wrote in her wild rant on Instagram stories, before sending a message to friends and ex lovers.

"To my ex's and ex friends I used to know you're also complete clout chasing garbage. I hope the 15 of fame was worth being disloyal."

"All in all, I'm glad it's over. Enjoy the tell-all. Hopefully they don't chop it up & let you all get the truth."

Brittany's relationship with Yazan was questionable from the beginning, with Yazan wanting Brittany to change her ways for him and Brittany not wanting to when she arrived in Jordan.

We witnessed several big bust-ups between the couple, as well as Brittany lying to Yazan about getting divorced from her ex-husband.

However, with this being reality TV, we only get to see a small percentage of the filmed footage, as the crafty editing team paints us a picture with the footage.

Banks talking about the Tell-All suggests that one was actually filmed, because there has been no mention of one since the sophomore season of the hit spinoff wrapped.

With other shows the first part of the Tell-All typically airs the same night of the season finale, or within a few days.

As a result, it's unclear when, or if, we might see Brittany's side of the story play out on TLC, or if she will continue to take subtle digs at production via social media.

One thing's for sure, it's unlikely Brittany will be back in any capacity. In recent years, the franchise has recycled stars throught he multiple spinoffs, including Pillow Talk.

What are your thoughts on Brittany's epic rant?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.