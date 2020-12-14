Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Lineup Includes Stars of This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy, & More

ABC's Winter of Games heats up in 2021 with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

The primetime take on the daytime hit brings back Pat Sajak and Vanna White to headline and help the celebrities win $1 million for their chosen charity.

But which stars will be taking on one of TV's most iconic games?

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Chandra Wilson, This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz, and Community stars Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown, are just some of the big names attached.

Paul Reubens, Kevin Nealon, Leslie Jones and Rob Riggle, Desperate Housewives‘ Teri Hatcher, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Jennie Garth, and Bachelor host Chris Harrison are also attached.

Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Drew Carey (The Price is Right), Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception), skateboarder Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank), Jeannie Mai (The Real), E! News star Maria Menounos, Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, America’s Funniest Home Videos), Sherri Shepherd (Trial & Error), Joe Tessitore, and Constance Zimmer (Unreal) round out the cast.

Yes, that's a lot of celebrities!

The series will air as part of ABC's Winter of Games and will launch Thursday, January 7.

In fact, ABC has pushed the returns of its popular Thursday sked to later in the season to accommodate these shows.

The night will also see the premieres of The Chase and The Hustler, two new game shows on the network.

As previously reported, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and A Million Little Things will return on March 4.

Will three hours of game shows be too much, or will you be tuning into all three of these shows in 2021?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.