Chandra Wilson Teases How Long She'll Stick With Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy continues to beat the odds.

The series, which kicked off as a midseason replacement, is currently in its 17th season and continues to be a ratings winner for ABC.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17, airing Thursdays at 9/8c, has been focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, even giving two of its characters the virus.

But the series still has three original stars as a part of its cast, and Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5 focused on one of them.

Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson, lost her mother after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and brought to the hospital.

It was a truly tragic installment of the series, complete with big reveals about Bailey, but the actress is not gearing up to exit the role in the near future.

Instead, she'll be there until the very end.

"I always say until the wheels come off, I'll be there," she told Variety after the episode aired.

"I think there have been so many versions of when the show would end and how the show will end that there isn't a version at this point," she added.

"I keep showing up when they call me and tell me that we're doing another one!"

Chandra wants Bailey to have a complete life arc and wants to be around for the whole thing.

"I would love to see the end of her — I would love to see the completion of that arc, not only as a character, but with the show, but everything is dictated by story, as always — but what a great story to be able to tell that I was a starter and a finisher, that's a very cool story."

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Miranda has been through it all during her 17 seasons on the series.

But there's still no confirmation of whether we are already watching the final season.

Many fans have been vocal about this seeming like the end, especially with the beach scenes featuring Meredith and many faces from her past.

The series remains ABC #1 scripted series, which after 17 years, is an excellent thing.

Looking ahead, Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6, the midseason finale, airs Thursday at 9/8c.

What are your thoughts on Wilson's comments about the future?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.