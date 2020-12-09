Charlie Cox to Reprise Daredevil Role on the Big Screen (Report)

It was only a matter of time.

Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as the Marvel hero, Daredevil, but not in a TV series.

Murphy's Multiverse broke the news that the former Netflix hero would be a part of the forthcoming big-screen flick, Spider-Man 3.

The news comes two years after Netflix canceled Daredevil after three seasons.

While Marvel could use the superhero following the cancellation, there was a two-year period in which the heroes that appeared on Netflix could not be used in any non-Netflix project.

When the two years lapsed, fans and cast members lobbied for Marvel to pick up a revival or to bring the characters back in some capacity.

The forthcoming Spider-Man movie will bring Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ, Spider-Man 3 is also set to feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as other Peter Parkers, Kirsten Dunst as another iteration of MJ, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch is set reprise his MCU role of Doctor Strange. Yes, that's a lot of big names attached to the movie, which certainly makes you wonder what the plot will be.

Netflix dismantling its Marvel TV universe, which consisted of the aforementioned Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher, was a big surprise.

Most of the shows garnered rave reviews and were among the streamer's top performers.

"Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note," Netflix said in a statement when Daredevil was canned.

"We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years."

"While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.