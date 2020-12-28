Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 12-28-20: Welcoming In the New Year

Happy New Year, Salem!

As Days of Our Lives enters the last week of 2020, Salemites all prepare to ring in a brand new year.

Thanks to the time jump, Salem seems to have skipped the entire COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean the new year will not be filled with heartbreaking drama.

According to the spoiler video, there will be plenty of terror and people coming undone as 2020 2021 comes to an end.

The most exciting clip features Anna warning Abigail that Gwen is obsessed with ruining her family.

FINALLY, there is some movement in this ridiculous storyline. Abigail, Jack, and Jennifer should have used their investigative reporting skills to figure this out a long time ago, but better late than never.

Jack appears to be literally piecing together clues after Anna's reveal, so hopefully, Gwen will soon be unmasked and on her way either to jail or to hide somewhere out of town.

Meanwhile, Phloe fans rejoice: Chloe and Philip seem to be considering giving each other another try.

Don't get too excited, though, because Chloe kisses Brady on New Years' Eve, and Philip is still pretending to be interested in Sarah to get Xander's goat.

This storyline is going to turn into a big mess.

Either Philip or Sarah will fall for the other for real, while Philip seems to have forgotten that Belle is the "love of his life" that he can no longer have now that his first ex-girlfriend is back in town.

There's no guessing how this will end up! But if this quadrangle or whatever it is doesn't excite you, maybe some of the other spoilers below will. Check them out.

Claire catches Charlie during an inopportune moment.

We left off with Claire knocking on Charlie's door just as he was about to kill his mother.

What a disappointing story this has turned out to be! Claire and Charlie could have turned out to be a super couple who understood each other's past pain and moved into the future together.

Instead, Charlie is yet another nice guy turned super evil and most likely will hold Claire hostage too to keep her quiet.

It'll be ironic if Ben, who acted just like Charlie in his serial killer days, turns out to be the one who saves Claire.

Steve and John team up to uncover the truth.

Black Patch is back, baby!

John and Steve's friendship is one of my favorite relationships, and I'm glad it's getting back on track.

As I mentioned in my most recent Days of Our Lives review, Steve forgave John for poisoning him despite all the negative fallout, so there is no reason for this tiff over Tripp to end their friendship.

And while it would have been nice to have gotten a real story about John and his loved ones dealing with his aneurysm-fueled mood swings, John and Steve working together to take down Charlie should make for must-see TV.

Sarah makes another attempt to get the goods on Philip.

At this point, this story has worn out its welcome.

First of all, with Ava missing, it will be difficult to find out what Philip is up to with her since he has no way of getting in touch with his partner in crime.

And with Chloe back in town, there's little point to a Philip/Sarah fake matchup becoming real.

So can we end this thing already?

Abigail shares a stunning revelation with Jennifer.

It would be wonderful if Abigail realized on her own that Gwen is no good.

But that job goes to Anna, and a clip in the spoiler video depicts Abby accusing Jake of sleeping with Kate.

So that's most likely what she's going to tell her mother, ending Jennifer's fear for once and for all that Jack and Kate still have feelings for each other and paving the way for Jack and Jennifer to reconcile finally.

Too bad JJ went home before he got to see his parents get back together.

Philip is jealous when he learns Chloe is Brady's date.

Philip isn't the only one.

According to spoilers, Kristen will see a photo of a Brady/Chloe kiss and go nuts from her jail cell.

Anyway, Philip vs. Xander is bad enough. Let's not have a resurgence of the rivalry between Philip and Brady, too, please.

Will and Sonny find a way to connect on New Year's Eve.

I'm curious as to whether this will be one-sided.

Freddie Smith (Sonny) lives in Florida now, but if Sonny is supposed to be on Zoom, he might have been able to work locally.

Sami's Zoom call with Allie on Christmas was an effective nod to the way many real-life relationships have been forced to become virtual, so a Will/Sonny call could be strong drama too.

Either way, I'm glad Days of Our Lives is doing something more with Will than his pop-in hello to Nicole before Christmas.

Jake comes clean with Abigail.

Please let this be the end of the ridiculous Jake sneaking around with Kate's story.

There was never any reason for secrecy, and the whole thing led to a lot of unnecessary and ridiculous misunderstandings while making Kate look stupid and weak -- two things she is not.

Hopefully, Jake won't beg Abigail not to tell Chad... or at least she won't go along with it if he does. Let's put an end to this nonsense already.

Jack and Jennifer reconcile!

It's about time!

Jack and Jennifer are one of my all-time favorite couples, second only to Steve and Kayla, and this rift between them was ridiculous.

They're going to get back together just before New Years'.

So could 2021 harken back to classic Jack and Jennifer by having them investigate Gwen's vendetta against their family together?

Eli and Lani reveal the names of their twins.

File another one in the better late than never category.

These two should have had names picked out before the kids were born or some concrete ideas. Instead, they were busy fighting over Kristen.

I hope they pick names that are both reflective of their African heritage and honor their family members.

Unfortunately, regardless of the names, Lani and Eli's joy will be short-lived because their babies will soon be kidnapped from the hospital, but at least they'll have names to put on the police report.

Abigail searches for a missing Chad.

The award for the most unnecessary overplayed, and ridiculous storyline goes to this spoiler.

Gwen is supposed to convince Chad that Abby is sleeping with Jake, get him drunk, and get him in bed.

It's anyone's guess whether Gwen actually does the deed with him or pretends to. Either way, it's yet another example of someone being too drunk to consent, but you can bet Days of Our Lives will portray it as Chad "cheating" on Abby.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you think about the way Days of Our Lives plans to ring in the New Year.

Have a happy and healthy New Year yourself, and if you're looking to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives, be sure to check out our collection of Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.