Dickinson Season 2 Trailer: Will Emily's Poems Reach a Wider Audience?

Apple TV+ is celebrating two birthdays.

It was American literary icon Emily Dickinson’s birthday on December 10 and Hailee Steinfeld’s birthday today, so the streamer has released the official trailer for the sophomore season of Dickinson, the critically acclaimed, Peabody Award-winning original comedy.

As previously reported, the first three episodes of the spirited and unexpected ten-episode season about the life of a young American poet ahead of her time, will premiere globally on Friday, January 8 exclusively on Apple TV+, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces, Dickinson season two follows Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) as she is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

This highly anticipated new season reunites Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world-renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who returns in the role of ‘Death.’

Season 2 introduces new guest stars including Nick Kroll as ‘Edgar Allan Poe,’ Timothy Simons as ‘Frederick Law Olmsted,’ Ayo Edebiri as ‘Hattie,' Will Pullen as ‘Nobody,’ as well as recurring guest stars including Finn Jones as ‘Sam Bowles,’ and Pico Alexander as Henry ‘Ship’ Shipley.

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; and Hailee Steinfeld.

Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23. The series earned a Peabody Award and GLAAD Media Award nomination following its inaugural season.

The trailer shows Emily's journey intensifying after finding herself getting close to someone new, while her old flame urges her to bring her work to a bigger audience.

Have a look at the trailer below

