Discovery+ to Launch in 2021 With 4 Exclusive 90 Day Fiance Spinoffs

The 90 Day Fiance franchise will be front and center when Discovery+ launches in January.

The new streaming service will be home to at least four 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, including The Other Way Strikes Back.

Here are the four spinoffs in the works.

90 Day Bares All

Get ready for your favorite “90 Day” couples to bare it all — the lies, the secrets and everything we couldn’t show on TV.

Hosted by Shaun Robinson, this companion series to “90 Day Fiancé” will put cast members in the hot seat where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind “90 Day Fiancé”!

90 Day Diaries

An intimate look into the lives of our couples, told from their perspective. Without producers or crew, the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the new challenges it brings to their relationships.

90 Day Journey

The ultimate collection of “90 Day Fiancé” stories for the “90 Day” superfan are now on demand! Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a beloved couple has appeared in across each show in the “90 Day” Universe.

Now fans can watch each couples’ story from the very beginning how and when they want to.

The Other Way Strikes Back!

Viewers will get a fresh look at the duos fans have come to know and love, sharing their home lives, behind-the-scenes details missed by cameras and addressing some of the most outrageous, cringe-worthy moments, and sassy social media and pillow talk commentary of the second season of “The Other Way.”

Zeroing in on more shows from the 90 Day Fiance franchise is no surprise. The series has been a huge success for TLC this year.

Discovery+ is set to launch January 4, and will cost $4.99 with ads, and $6.99 without ads.

