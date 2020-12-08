Euphoria Sets Premiere Date for Second Special

Euphoria returned for the first of two special episodes just days ago, and HBO has already announced when the next will be available to watch.

The second of two special episodes of the Emmy® winning HBO drama series will debut Sunday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The special episode directed by Sam Levinson, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.

Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The first special episode debuted Sunday, December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting Friday, December 4.

Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

Euphoria received three Primetime Emmy® Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

The series is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon.

Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

HBO picked up Euphoria Season 2 in summer 2019, but production was scuppered due to the nationwide shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These special episodes serve as a bridge between seasons with the aim of giving fans some content centered on the stars during the off months.

Euphoria Season 2 is set to go into production in 2021 with a premiere likely later that year.

