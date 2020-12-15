Fantasy Island Reboot: Coming to Fox!

FOX is taking viewers back to Fantasy Island.

The broadcast network announced Tuesday that it has placed a series order for the updated show, which is set to air in summer 2021.

The new series comes from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, who co-created the short-lived ABC drama The Fix.

“The reboot is a modern semi-anthology series that delves into the ‘what if’ questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night," reads FOX's official description.

"Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

The reboot is co-production between Sony Pictures Television, which produced the original series, Sony’s Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment.

“In continuing to develop outside of the traditional broadcast cycle, we’ve been particularly focused on providing viewers with summer series that offer a true escape from everyday life – to be sure, now so more than ever,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said.

“Fantasy Island is a beloved program, and the world Liz and Sarah have created for this contemporary adaptation is signature FOX and a perfect show for today’s times. After all, who among us wouldn’t take a (safe) trip to Fantasy Island right now?” Jeff Frost, Sony Pictures Television president, said.

Co-president, Jason Clodfelter, added, "Fantasy Island has always been one of our most popular and iconic series and when we heard Liz and Sarah’s vision of this world, we immediately knew they were onto something special."

"We can’t think of better partners than FOX to work on this entirely novel take on this classic property — this is truly a wonderful and exciting way to launch our new venture, Gemstone Studios.”

The original series aired on ABC from 1977-84.

The news comes one day after FOX nixed the planned Empire spinoff featuring Taraji P. Henson, and weeks after the network picked up This Country to series.

Several potential series remain in flux at the network.

