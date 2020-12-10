Fate: The Winx Saga Gets Premiere Date, Teaser

With Chilling Adventures of Sabrina coming to an end, Netflix has another magical drama on the horizon.

The streamer announced Thursday that Fate: The Winx Saga will hit the air January 22, 2021.

The series is adapted from the Italian animated series Winx Club, which aired for four seasons (2004–2009) before nabbing a revival at Nickelodeon for four more (2011–2019).

This live-action iteration chronicles the “coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt (Normal People) as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp (A Discovery of Witches) as Riven.

The case also includes Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane and Jacob Dudman (The Stranger) as Sam. Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Legends), Alex Macqueen (Peaky Blinders), and Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) also star.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) is on board as showrunner for the series, executive-producing alongside Winx creator Iginio Straffi, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State), and Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee from Rainbow.

The series is set to span six episodes in its first season.

It's certainly coming to the air at the right time, and the cast includes a string of big names, so that should give it an advantage.

But with Netflix canceling similar shows like CAOS and The Order, it will probably be tough to get fans to tune in.

What's the point of keeping up with a series if it does not get a conclusion?

Have a look at the trailer below.

