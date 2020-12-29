Fresh Prince Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin’s ‘White Privilege’ After Prison Release

Janet Hubert is not impressed with Lori Loughlin getting out of prison.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star took to Twitter after news broke that Loughlin had completed her two-month sentence and was released.

"So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison," Hubert tweeted Monday, adding:

"Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged!"

Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California federal prison after surrendering on October 30.

Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in connection with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in May, revealing that they paid $500,000 to arrange for the University of Southern California to give her daughters a place in the school's rowing team.

However, both of her daughters had no background in the sport.

While Loughlin is released, her husband is still in prison. Mossimo reported to prison on November 19 to serve his five-month sentence.

Loughlin will also serve two years of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000, and Giannulli was ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

Loughlin was one of the big names attached to the college admissions scandal and subsequently apologized for her actions.

"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," Loughlin said.

"In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children."

But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."

"While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward," she said.

"I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry," she added.

"I'm ready to face the consequences and make amends."

An insider told People that the release was "the end of a very long ordeal" for the actress, who "seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her," as "it's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with."

Loughlin "is still worried about Mossimo though, and can't wait to have him home."

What are your thoughts on Hubert's comments about Lori?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.