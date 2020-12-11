FX Orders Alien TV Series, Multiple Seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, & More!

Disney's Investors Day was packed with big revelations about the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, but there were also some developments about FX, the cabler owned by the media conglomerate.

Disney is launching a new service called Star in select territories, including Europe and Canada.

FX premium content brand will bring its library of award-winning content and exclusive new originals to Star around the world.

This means that fans of American Horror Story will be able to watch the new spinoff, American Horror Stories through Star, which will live as a tile in Disney+ in select territories.

It's an unprecedented move, which will essentially bring Hulu to many key territories, with a different name, and key titles.

What's more, FX has ordered four additional seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” for the linear channel, FX on Hulu, and Star, smashing the record for longest running live-action sitcom in television history.

The series will be on the air until its 18th season, and possibly even longer.

On top of that, the group announced it is developing the first series adaptation of the science-fiction horror classic Alien.

There have been rumblings about an Alien TV series for years, so it's nice to know the project is finally moving along.

As if that wasn't enough content, FX is in advanced talks for a two-season order of The Stones, a drama series about the world’s greatest and most enduring rock ‘n roll band, The Rolling Stones.

Yep, we are so in for this one! Get it ordered, FX!

FX will also embark on one of its most sweeping, sophisticated and adult series with the retelling of James Clavell’s beloved epic saga, “Shōgun,” set within feudal Japan.

It's a transitional time for Disney as it adapts to the ever-changing TV market, but Disney+ is doing solid business and has eclipsed 130 million subscribers across the world.

It will be interesting to see how viewers react to Star, which will bring a lot of content to viewers in due course.

