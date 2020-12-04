Grey's Anatomy Trailer Hints at Major Death

Grey's Anatomy is bringing people back from the dead in Meredith's mind.

We've had Patrick Dempsey back as Derek Shepherd, and more recently, T.R. Knight as George O'Malley.

And while Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 hinted at Meredith slowly recovering from COVID-19, it may have sealed the fate of her co-worker, Tom Koracick (Greg Germann).

The episode in question found Tom at home after a positive COVID-19 test, but he continued to try to save everyone, even from the confines of his own home.

Unfortunately, symptoms of the virus started to appear during the episode, and after the latest trailer for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5, airing December 10, it's not looking good for him.

Just as everyone is celebrating the fact that Meredith's vitals are improving, they are greeted with another one of their own at death's door.

Say what you will about the series, but it's handled the pandemic very well, and given that one character was supposed to die at the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 16, it's starting to look like it could be Tom.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know there was supposed to be a deadly explosion, but the pandemic forced the writers to rethink everything.

The series was once known for killing off key players, but in recent years, the characters are getting happier goodbyes.

With the unpredictable nature of the virus, as well as the fact that the writers planned on killing someone off last season, it makes it seem like Tom was that candidate.

From a storytelling standpoint, it would make sense. He's had a fall from grace in recent episodes after his fling with Teddy becoming common knowledge.

But he's been pushing Teddy away because of the way he's been treated by just about everyone else at the hospital.

He got demoted from his job and feels like the world is against him.

Killing off one of Grey's Sloan's own seems like a possible way to advance the story, and if that is the case, then Koracick is the most likely to die.

But that doesn't mean Meredith is out of the woods yet.

We know the beach will continue to be a part of Grey's Anatomy Season 17, with Dempsey set to appear in two more episodes.

We also know that people in the land of the living can make their way to Meredith's version of peace, as evidence by the way Bailey and Webber popped up there.

Fans have been demanding the return of Sandra Oh and Chyler Leigh as Cristina and Lexie, respectively.

One of those characters is very dead, and the other is very much alive, so the latest development makes it possible that they both could return in some capacity.

The other big development from the trailer is Bailey's mom being brought into the hospital by Ben.

Bailey has lost a lot in recent years, so let's hope her mother can pull through.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

