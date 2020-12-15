HBO Max Coming to XFinity X1 and Flex, Roku Still MIA

HBO Max ix is coming to Comcast devices in time for the release of Wonder Woman: 1984.

WarnerMedia and Comcast announced the rollout of the HBO Max app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, providing Xfinity customers with access to HBO Max's full portfolio of original series and programming in one integrated experience.

X1 and Flex customers will be able to access the HBO Max app over the Internet by saying "HBO Max" into the Xfinity Voice Remote or, for example, by saying the name of a desired title (like, "The Flight Attendant"). Xfinity customers will also be able to find the HBO Max app content library integrated throughout the X1 and Flex experience.

The launch on Xfinity comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated feature film Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, debuting on HBO Max on Christmas Day - the same day it hits theaters across the country.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos to Xfinity customers on supported X1 and Flex devices.

"Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we're thrilled to debut the app today," said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Sales and Account Management, WarnerMedia Distribution.

"Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command."

"The addition of the HBO Max app is another example of how we make it easier for customers to find their favorite live, on-demand or streamed entertainment - all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote," said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team's efforts to bring the HBO Max app to X1 and Flex in time for the holidays and the anticipated premiere of Wonder Woman 1984."

The news comes just weeks after HBO Max finally hit Amazon devices, but Roku is still out in the cold.

HBO Max was at a disadvantage upon launch when it was not made available on the two home entertainment devices, but with Amazon getting the app, it seemed like it was only a matter of time for Roku to lift the lid on the app.

Given that HBO Max is now available on most of the entertainment devices, we'll be waiting with baited breaths to see if fans of the streamer get to watch it on Roku soon.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.