Helena Bonham Carter Says The Crown Should Tell Viewers It's Made Up

A star of Netflix's The Crown is weighing in on the controversy surrounding whether the series should air with a disclaimer that it is a work of fiction.

The actress has said that The Crown has a "moral responsibility" to tell viewers that it is not historical fact.

Bonham Carter played Princess Margaret on the third and fourth seasons of the series, and opened up about her thoughts on the official podcast for the show.

She wants there to be a distinction between "our version" and the "real version."

“It is dramatised. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities," she stressed Monday.

She noted that The Crown creator, Peter Morgan, has been "amazing" in all of the research he has done to bring the series to life.

“That is the proper documentary. That is amazing and then Peter switches things up and juggles,” the actress shared.

The news comes as the UK culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, said that he planned to write to Netflix to make sure that a disclaimer was shown on-screen as viewers watched the series.

Dowden explained the Mail on Sunday:

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that … Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

The series has long been criticized for allegedly being inaccurate in its portrayal of certain events, but The Crown Season 4 has featured Charles's marriage to Diana.

The depiction of it has been the topic of much debate among viewers, as well as those associated with the Royals.

The series is currently renewed for a final two seasons.

