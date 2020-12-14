Helstrom: Hulu Cancels Marvel Drama After One Season!

Helstrom will not be raising hell at Hulu again.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel drama has been canceled after a single season.

The news means that Marvel's live-action TV series are now exclusively airing on Disney+, and all are now set in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News of the cancellation is not that surprising.

Hulu previously cut ties on Runaways after three seasons, and nixed the Ghost Rider TV series, which was set to be a part of the same universe as Helstrom.

Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy starred on the series, which was touted as Marvel's first foray into the world of terror.

In Marvel's Helstrom, Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity - each with their attitude and skills.

Bowing in late October, Helstrom failed to get much traction, coming in with less than enthusiastic reviews for its first batch of episodes.

It's certainly a transitional time for Marvel properties, especially coming off a year in which no new movies set in the MCU were released to theaters.

Disney+ previously confirmed 10 new MCU series, but with Hulu gradually getting rid of the Marvel properties, Helstrom's fate seemed all but sealed.

Netflix previously had a universe of Marvel series, which was dismantled around two years ago, despite encompassing multiple shows.

The focus for Marvel appears to be on Disney+, as well as releasing movies to theaters.

