Henry Cavill Injured While Filming The Witcher Season 2

The Witcher Season 2 has hit another major snag.

Series lead Henry Cavill was injured while filming the new season of the Netflix hit in what is described as a minor leg muscle injury, reports to The Sun.

The outlet reports that Cavill was filming stunts "an assault course" when he injured his leg, and doctors have allegedly told him to rest up.

A source close to production told The Sun that Cavill was around 20 feet in the air when he suddenly brought the scene to a halt.

"The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg," they said.

"He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury."

"It wasn't bad enough to need an ambulance but it's messed up the filming schedule as he can't walk properly," they went on.

"He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn't be able to do it with his leg injury."

While The Sun states that production has been put on hold, Deadline is reporting that the series is sidelining the actor for now and production resumes.

Netflix or Cavill have not confirmed the reports, but Netflix previously claimed that Cavill does his own stunts as much as possible.

Production on The Witcher Season 2 was halted earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New star Kristofer Hivju later announced he had tested positive for the virus.

Still, there's no indication on when filming is set to wrap on the sophomore season of the series, so there's no way to guess when we might lay eyes on the new episodes.

The Witcher launched in 2020 on Netflix and was a global success for the streamer, despite mixed reviews.

It was such a hit that Netflix decided to order spinoff projects.

We wish Henry a speedy recovery.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.