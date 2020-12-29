Kaitlyn Bristowe Offers Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kaitlyn Bristowe announced just days ago that she and her boyfriend had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dancing With the Stars chap took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to announce that she had lost her taste and smell.

"So I've officially lost my taste and smell," Bristowe said.

"I don't know why I think I know how Covid works because I don't."

"When I first got it I was like 'Okay, no no real symptoms,'" she continued.

"And then a few days went by and I was like, 'Oh okay, I just feel like I have a cold.' And then another day goes by and I've lost my smell and my taste."

"It's just so unpredictable and I think that's the scariest part about Covid."

The reality TV star revealed that she couldn't taste the "the little things" she enjoys in the morning, such as peppermint tea and peanut butter chocolate squares her neighbor had baked.

She said that she was "trying to put things into perspective," referring to those affected by the Nashville bombing last week.

"I'm trying to not have a little pity party over here," she noted before detailing that her energy levels were decent, but she was tired.

However, Bristowe likened her symptoms to a bad cold.

"Jason is still sleeping right now. He was in and out of sleep all night, but I think his fever's down," Bristowe said of her boyfriend.

"So you know ups and downs, highs and lows, peaks and valleys, whatcha gonna do?"

Bristowe opened up about her diagnosis just ahead of Christmas, in which she shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year," she captioned the photo, which showed them looking tired. "We have Covid."

"We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work," wrote Bristowe.

"Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day."

"We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us," Bristowe concluded.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.