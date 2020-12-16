Kate Beckinsale In, Isla Fisher Out of Paramount's Guilty Party

Kate Beckinsale has already lined up her return to the small screen.

The actress, who starred in the 2019 drama Widow, is taking over for Isla Fisher in Paramount+'s dark comedy Guilty Party.

Deadline first announced the news.

Fisher joined the series back in March, but it stepping away due to COVID-19.

The half-hour series follows Beth Baker (Beckinsale), “a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit,” reads the official logline.

“In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”

Beckinsale is best known for starring in movies such as Underworld, Serendipity, and Pearl Harbor.

There have been many casting changes due to the pandemic across the TV and movie industry, and it's mostly down to the scheduling of the projects.

Actors like Fisher and Beckinsale are consistently busy, but the shutdown caused by COVID-19 could have meant Fisher is supposed to be working on another project now.

The series would have marked Fisher's first time headlining, so the role was a big deal.

Beckinsale, on the other hand, had her first lead TV role on The Widow last year, and it seems like her plan is to stay on the small screen.

She is also attached to two upcoming movies, Jolt and El Tonto, both of which are in post-production and should be dropping in 2021.

Paramount+ is the new name for CBS All Access, which is set to rebrand in early 2021.

The streamer was once home to select CBS series, as well as a string of originals, but it will become a house of brands, bringing together several destinations under the ViacomCBS umbrella.

It recently added shows from MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon, as well as a bunch of movies, to give viewers a taste of what it will be like.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.