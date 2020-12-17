Kids Say the Darndest Things, With Tiffany Haddish, Revived at CBS

Tiffany Haddish will return for the latest iteration of Kids Say the Darndest Things.

The beloved series, which was canceled by ABC earlier this year, has been revived by CBS.

What's more, it will arrive on screens in 2021.

The reimagined series showcases Haddish's unparalleled comedy talents, using her singular voice, humor and life perspective to interact with real kids from across the country in an honest, unpredictable and hilarious way.

These kids are all unrehearsed and have no filters as they share their opinions about the world the way they see it.

"Few things have more universal appeal and humor than the unfiltered honesty of a child, and the comedic genius of Tiffany Haddish takes that to the next level," said Mitch Graham, senior vp alternative programming for CBS.

"It's great to have Kid Say back on CBS and part of our expanding alternative slate for 2021."

Said Haddish, "I see my role as giving kids a safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgment."

"What I love about this show is that we let kids truly be themselves. I'm the straight man here, and that's fine with me."

While the series was not a huge hit on ABC, it was a moderate success, drawing an average of 3.6 million total viewers in Live+Same Day results.

In the demo, it drew a 0.6 rating, which is decent by today's TV standards.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions. Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish, Bellamie Blackstone and Ruth Rivin are executive producers.

Haddish is a huge movie star, and is coming off a series regular role on TBS comedy The Last O.G.

Your thoughts on the show being revived?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.