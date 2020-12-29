Kiernan Shipka Explains Why We Need a Riverdale-Sabrina Crossover

With the news of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's cancellation, it seemed like a crossover between the series and Riverdale would never be made.

Both shows share a universe, and with them being set just a town away from each other, it's surprising we never got a full-fledged crossover.

With CAOS about to conclude for good, Riverdale is set to continue for a fifth season, and likely, beyond.

Kiernan Shipka, who plays the titular witch, is opening up about how Riverdale could benefit from a visit from Sabrina.

"Honestly, I just think Riverdale could use a witch," Shipka said, according to CBR.

"They're going through a ton of stuff and they need some celestial whatever kind of vibes! They need a bit of extra power, they need someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy," the actress added.

"They need that in their world and, I don't know, I just think it would be a fun world if the two collided at some point."

A crossover has been teased for quite some time now, but with Sabrina wrapping, it could only happen if The CW agrees to it.

It's possible we could get more references to Riverdale during the final eight episodes of CAOS, which are set to premiere on December 31.

Here is the official logline for Part 4.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things.

A New Ally or a New Enemy? - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

