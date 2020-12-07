Kyle Richards Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis as RHOBH Production Halted

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be waiting longer for fresh episodes of the Bravo reality hit.

Just days after it was announced that production on the series had been halted, one of its cast members has opened up about being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kyle Richards, who has been a part of the series since it debuted, took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she and her 20-year-old daughter, Sophia Unmasky, had contracted the virus.

"Some of you may have heard I have COVID," Richards, wrote.

She shared the news along with a holiday photo of her family, who also appear on the series: husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

"I got it after these photos were taken. Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy."

"Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again. I can't wait to hug them."

The production shutdown comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area.

The 11th season is set to star Richards along with returning stars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke.

Richards' sister, Kathy Hilton, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, are new additions to the beloved series.

Beauvais previously opened up about the production shutdown on The Real, which she co-hosts.

"We’ve done the right thing, we get tested so many times."

"We do all the protocols. We get tested at least three times a week. We get tested before we shoot. My kids get tested."

"I get tested — anybody who's in my household. And you know, we did the right things. But at the same time, it just shows you that this virus, you can touch something. It's not necessarily just from people."

Production on TV shows has been troubling ever since the first shutdown as the cast and crew come to grips with the new safety protocols introduced.

