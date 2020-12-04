Last Man Standing Trailer: Mike Baxter Meets Tim Taylor in Home Improvement Crossover

Before Last Man Standing wraps its nine-season run, the series will be staging a Home Improvement crossover.

In a truly wild turn of events, Allen will be playing Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, the role he played in the former series.

What's more, Tim will meet Mike on-screen.

The crossover takes place on January 7, a week after the show returns for its final season.

In the “Time Flies” season premiere, a series of time jumps finds Mike & Vanessa with two new grandchildren, as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them.

Mike, accidentally / on-purpose gets involved when Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa’s “helpfulness.” Meanwhile, at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes its last call on Ed’s mixology happy hour.

Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter. Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter, Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson, Molly McCook as Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson, Jonathan Adams as Chuck Larabee, Krista Marie Yu as Jen, and Hector Elizondo as Ed Alzate.

Fox revealed Last Man Standing would wrap this season in October.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” Allen said in a statement.

“I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near-decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done."

"We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

ABC canceled the series after six seasons, but FOX swooped in a year later to save the day.

The good news is that the show is ending on its own terms.

Have a look at the trailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.