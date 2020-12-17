Little House on the Prairie Reboot in Development

Another day, another reboot announcement.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Little House on the Prairie is getting the update treatment.

A reboot is officially in development on a one-hour drama that would be based on Laura Wilder's beloved novels.

The new series would be co-produced by Paramount TV Studios, Anonymous Content, and Friendly Family Productions.

Details are scarce at this early stage, which is not uncommon for a project this early into development.

The book series was previously adapted into a TV series for NBC and starred Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert.

It was a roaring success and aired from 1974-83, having tremendous staying power.

TV movies followed the end of the original series, while ABC aired a miniseries based on the books in 2005.

The original series centered around the Ingalls Family, who live on a small farm near the village of Walnut Grove, Minn., in the late 1800s.

It focused on Gilbert’s character, Laura.

Landon played Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls.

The series also starred Karen Grassle, Melissa Sue Anderson, Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Richard Bull, Katherine MacGregor, Alison Arngrim, Jonathan Gilbert, Kevin Hagen, Dabbs Greer, Victor French, Merlin Olsen, Kyle Richards, Dean Butler, Linwood Boomer, and Shannen Doherty.

The news comes just days after Peacock announced that all nine seasons were available to stream.

At this early stage, no network is attached to the reboot, but given that the original episodes are on Peacock, it's hard to imagine the relatively new streamer not being interested.

Reboots are tricky business, but given that this project is essentially a new take on the novel series, it may well work out.

We also must caution that a lot can change in development, and there's no guarantee that the development will lead to a formal series order.

