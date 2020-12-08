Maggie Q Joins FOX's Pivoting Alongside Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe

FOX's Pivoting is getting more familiar by the day.

Deadline is reporting that Maggie Q is the latest addition to the series, starring alongside Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe.

The potential series follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend.

Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised, and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Q will play Sarah, a doctor who divorces her cheating wife and takes up a job working at a supermarket.

Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, When Woman Kill) is on board as Jodie, a mom who escapes her husband by having an affair with her gym teacher.

Coupe (Happy Endings) is set to play cooking show producer Amy, who wants to spend more time with her children.

The only issue is that she finds them to completely drain the energy out of her.

Q is best known for playing the title role in The CW's Nikita across four seasons.

She followed that up with a role on CBS drama series Stalker, and more recently, Designated Survivor.

The latter was canceled by ABC after two seasons, but Netflix picked it up for a third -- and final -- season.

Pivoting was first announced in April, with the project in contention for the 2020-21 schedule, but COVID-19 prevented a pilot from being filmed in time.

Fortunately, FOX extended the cast options in July, suggesting that it has faith in the project.

This Country, which was in a similar situation, recently landed a formal series order.

