Maria Bello Says Goodbye to NCIS as She Wraps Filming

Jack Sloane has left the building.

While fans were tuned into NCIS on Tuesday night, one of the stars of the series was filming her final scenes on the CBS juggernaut.

Yes, we're talking about Maria Bello.

The actress took to Instagram to announce that she had wrapped filming and how thankful she was to be a part of the beloved series.

"And that’s a wrap for Jack Sloane @ncis_cbs," she said at the top of her statement, expounding as follows:

"I’ve learned many things on this journey for the last three and a half years. I learned about commitment and community."

"I’ve learned that the woman I am enjoys process over product," Bello, who had a three-year deal with the series wrote.

"I’ve never worked with a kinder, more generous group of people. I only had the privilege of standing by Dom’s side during cancer because my producers worked so hard to make sure I was there for every treatment."

"I made a speech today for our crew. Though in our business, like many, there are quite a few assholes - there is not one on the set of NCIS - in front of or behind the camera," her emotional statement continued.

"Only a profoundly decent group of people who care more about each other and the world in general than what is in it for them."

She went on to explain why she believes the show is still a big hit after 18 seasons.

"I understand why this show after 18 years is the most watched in the world - you must all feel our love. Keep watching."

"I have a feeling there will be many more years to come. Thank you to all of my pals at NCIS and to all of our fans. I am truly grateful."

We've known that Bello was leaving since earlier this year, but details about her final plot are being kept well under wraps.

The good news for fans is that Jack will still be on-screen until 2021, so there are a few episodes with the beloved character left.

As for whether the door will be left open for an encore, we don't know, but the series tends to bring its most popular cast members back at some point, should the talent be interested.

What are your thoughts on the statement from Bello?

Will you miss Jack?

