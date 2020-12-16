Matt Smith on Game of Thrones Prequel Casting: 'I'm Looking Forward to Riding a Few Dragons!'

Matt Smith is opening up about landing a key role on the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

The actor appeared at the virtual event GalaxyCon on Saturday and shared his excitement about the project.

He was asked about what excites him the most about joining the spinoff.

"Everything! I think it'll be a really exciting cast, I think it's a wonderful legacy to be a part of, and a wonderful world, and it's a great part," he said.

"And, without saying too much, yeah I'm just sort of looking forward to riding a few dragons."

"If I get to!" Smith added.

"I mean I don't know — who knows? Who knows what sort of goes on in this world?"

"I'm looking forward to getting started, and I think, hopefully, with the people involved, it could be really exciting," Smith concluded.

News of Smith's casting broke last week, alongside the news that Emma D'Arcy (Wanderlust), and Olivia Cookie (Bates Motel) would be joining in key roles.

Smith is on board to play Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is the "younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne."

"A peerless warrior and a dragon rider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air."

Cooke is set to play Alicent Hightower, described by HBO as "the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms."

"She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen." D’Arcy is set as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, described as "the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider."

"Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man."

Paddy Considine was previously announced to play King Viserys Targaryen earlier this year.

Viserys was "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal," according to HBO.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

