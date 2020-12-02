Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott: Big Brother Stars Shock Fans With News They Are Dating

Big Brother All-Stars featured zero showmances -- a rare first for the series.

But two of the show's stars have found love outside the house.

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott took have confirmed they are in a relationship, two months after the latest season of the CBS reality series came to a dramatic conclusion.

Both stars chatted with E! News about the development and agreed that they did not expect to find love inside the most famous home on TV.

Christmas said that she loves Garrett's "wild, unapologetic self," and the fact that he likes her for who she is.

As for Memphis, he said that Christmas's "contagious smile, unapologetic laugh, and authenticity" are some of the things he likes most about her.

"I really didn't think that it would happen for me," Christmas told the outlet.

"I wasn't looking for a relationship, I was there to WIN. It's so wild to have this experience because we reverse engineered how society promotes falling in love."

"Memphis and I got to know one another through real conversations, building trust with each other and not starting with a physical connection. That's a rare thing!"

"Never in my mind would I ever think I would find love thanks to the Big Brother house, but sometimes fate has other plans," Memphis shared.

There were rumors that the pair were getting close inside the house, with eagle-eyed fans saying they spotted a connection between them while the season was airing.

They were both part of the majority alliance that dominated much of the game, but neither of them managed to make it to the final two of the season.

Then again, they found each other, so that's a good thing, we guess.

