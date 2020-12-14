Nurses Exclusive Clip: Ashley Confronts Grace About Her Secret!

NBC's latest Canadian import, Nurses, continues tonight at 10/9c.

Nurses Season 1 Episode 2 finds a guest of honor at a St. Mary’s fundraiser collapsing, and Grace grappling with the patient’s refusal to tell her family her secret.

Ashley confronts Grace about her own secret, and we have an exclusive first look at the scene in which Grace reveals she was sexually harassed by a man in a position of power.

The clip shows Grace revealing all to Ashley, but it's clear that Grace is not impressed with Ashley meddling in her life.

Grace tells Ashley that Dr. Hamilton could not keep his hands to himself, no matter how she tried to avoid him.

Ashley seems shocked when she learns the truth, but Grace does not want to hear it.

It's poised to be a big moment between the characters, but it seems like the revelation pushes them further apart.

We have no clue whether they will be able to fix things, so we'll need to tune in to find out.

The episodes also finds Wolf’s patient needing a life-saving lung transplant, while Keon runs into a former football friend, and Naz is assigned to be Sinead’s assistant.

Nurses launched on NBC last week and is blossoming into a must-see drama.

The series follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of St.Mary's hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while figuring out how to help themselves.

The cast includes Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Natasha Calis (The Good Doctor), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot, Suits), Sandy Sidhu (Home Before Dark), and Donald MacLean Jr. (October Faction).

