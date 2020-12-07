SCAD aTVfest Pivots to Virtual for 2021

Another TV festival is going virtual, and you know what means...

You don't have to travel to attend!

The Savannah College of Art and Design announces the return of SCAD aTVfest, Georgia’s only festival dedicated to television, as an all-virtual presentation Feb. 4–6, 2021.

For nine years running, SCAD aTVfest has celebrated the television industry's top talent on camera and behind the screen.

This year, audiences can virtually access star performers, producers, and industry experts as well as screenings, exclusive looks, and program premieres from the comfort of their homes.

SCAD, an international leader in virtual learning and programming, approached the challenges of COVID-19 with creativity and innovation.

Aligning with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2021 virtual presentation continues the festival's legacy of excellence with premiere screenings, events, conversations, and panels.

SCAD aTVfest brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, web, social media, and advertising to discuss current industry trends and showcase the best work on the small screen.

Past SCAD aTVfest honorees include Kim Cattrall, David Boreanaz, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Terrence Howard, Phylicia Rashad, Eric McCormack, Ellie Kemper, Justin Hartley, Christina Ricci, Matt Czuchry, Jenna Elfman, Megan Boone, Jennifer Morrison, and Hunter Schafer, as well as the casts of The Walking Dead, How to Get Away with Murder, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Black Lightning, and many more acclaimed shows.

The festival also features SCAD alumni who have worked on shows like Stranger Things, Grey's Anatomy, The Simpsons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more.

During these panels, star alumni mentor the next generation of students ready to join the thousands of SCAD grads working across the film and television industry worldwide.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. (ET) Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, when the full schedule of programming is released.

About SCAD: The University for Creative Careers The Savannah College of Art and Design is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 academic degree programs in more than 40 majors across its locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCAD eLearning and SCADnow.

The university enrolls approximately 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries.

The innovative SCAD curriculum is enhanced by advanced professional-level technology, equipment, and learning resources, as well as opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and collaborative projects with corporate partners. In 2019, the prestigious Red Dot Design Rankings placed SCAD as the No. 1 university in the U.S. and in the top two universities in the Americas and Europe for the third consecutive year.

Career preparation is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.