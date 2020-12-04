Showtime Gifts Free Premieres of Shameless, Your Honor, and Full Seasons of Beloved Shows

Showtime is spreading the holiday cheer!

The premium cablerhas released over 60 hours of original content for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand to celebrate the holiday season.

Among these free episodes will be the premiere of the final season of Shameless, as well as the premiere of the limited series Your Honor, starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy, Golden Globe(R), Screen Actors Guild(R), and Tony(R) Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad).

Full seasons of hit series such as The L World: Generation Q, City on A Hill, The Affair and Love Fraud are already available, while the premieres of Shameless and Your Honor will be available starting on Sunday, December 6.

As if that wasn't enough, new subscribers who sign up for Showtime before January 11 will receive the gift of a 30-day free trial and lock in a lifetime price of $8.99 per month.

The final season of Shameless will officially premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the premiere of Your Honor at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

All free Showtime content is available on YouTube and Sho.com, as well as across multiple Showtime partner platforms, until January 11.

The full list of SHOWTIME content available for free during the holidays includes:

· Premiere episode of YOUR HONOR

· Premiere episode of the final season of SHAMELESS

· CITY ON A HILL season one

· THE L WORD: GENERATION Q season one

· WORK IN PROGRESS season one

· RAY DONOVAN season one

· THE AFFAIR season one

· All episodes of MURDER IN THE BAYOU

· THE KINGMAKER

· GRINGO: THE DANGEROUS LIFE OF JOHN MCAFEE

· The premiere of LOVE FRAUD

· The premiere of OUTCRY

· The premiere of THE REAGANS

· The premiere of MOONBASE 8

· Selected episodes of DESUS & MERO

What are your thoughts on this exciting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.